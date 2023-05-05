Anthony Davis was the best player on the floor when the Los Angeles Lakers squared off with the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their second-round series. In Game 2? Not so much. The star big man put up just 11 points and seven rebounds in a 27-point blowout. It was the biggest loss of the season for the Lakers, and the weak performance from Davis was at the center of it.

So what was behind it? According to Davis, a combination of bad shooting luck and good Warriors adjustments. "I took all the same shots I took in Game 1, I just missed them," Davis said. "Elbow jumpers, pocket passes to the floater, same exact looks, didn't shoot no shot that I didn't shoot in Game 1, just missed them. Like Bron said, they made adjustments, shot the ball extremely well from 3. We'll be better, I'll be better making those shots. Get back home on our home court and take care of business."

The shot charts more or less confirm what Davis had to say. His shots were coming in the same places. He just didn't make them. A lot of credit for that belongs to Draymond Green. After Kevon Looney took on the Davis assignment for most of Game 1, Green defended Davis for the bulk of Game 2. The former Defensive Player of the Year was excellent, and it shows in the box score.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Exhaustion might also have played a part in the down night. Davis needed to play 44 minutes to secure a Game 1 victory for the Lakers. The last time he did that for the Lakers was in a December game against the Celtics. In their next game, Davis suffered an injury that kept him out for a month. He isn't used to playing that many minutes, and it seemingly affected him in Game 2.

The Lakers got what they needed out of their trip to San Francisco. They stole home-court advantage with their win in Game 1, and they got a look at Golden State's first batch of adjustments. Now it's up to them to adjust with the series shifting back to Los Angeles. The Lakers haven't lost in their home building this postseason, and if Davis has anything to say about it, that won't change in Game 3.