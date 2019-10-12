Lakers' Anthony Davis suffers sprained right thumb in preseason game against Nets

The regular season hasn't even started yet, but the Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with injury issues.

First, there's Kyle Kuzma, who has been sidelined since suffering a stress fracture in his foot while playing with Team USA over the offseason, and now there's Anthony Davis, who left the Lakers preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets in China on Saturday with a sprained right thumb.

Davis suffered the injury during the first half of the contest after swatting at the ball. Though he initially stayed in the game, Davis ultimately checked out of the contest and did not return. He finished the game with six points on 2-for-7 shooting to go along with three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 12 minutes of action.

After the contest the Lakers headed home, and Davis is expected to undergo diagnostic tests upon the team's return to Los Angeles on Sunday.

Though Davis may be forced to miss some, or all, of the Lakers' remaining preseason games, the hope is obviously that the injury isn't too serious, and that Davis will be good to go when the Lakers open up the regular season against the Clippers on Oct. 22.