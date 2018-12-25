Lakers at Warriors Christmas Day odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under and money line for

LeBron James vs. the Warriors is an NBA Christmas tradition

It wouldn't be an NBA Christmas Day slate with LeBron James vs. the Warriors, so here we go. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors, in Oracle Arena, in prime time, on Dec. 25. 

Get ready for a bevy or overreactions after this one concludes: Either the Lakers keep it close or win outright, and the talk becomes about how LeBron has this team within  a puncher's chance of title contention, or the Warriors blow them out and people will say the Lakers were exposed and they'd better get busy trading a couple of these younger guys for a proven star. 

Overreactions aside, this is a fascinating barometer for both these teams. Golden State doesn't appear to be as far ahead of the pack as they've been in years past, and the Lakers certainly do feel like they're among a group of teams that could reasonably call themselves the second-best team out West -- or at least a team with a reasonable shot at the conference finals, depending on matchups and getting hot at the right time. 

Below is the viewing information, plus a pick against the spread, the over/under and on the money line for Lakers vs. Warriors. 

Lakers at Warriors game info

  • Date: Tuesday, Dec. 25
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV info: ABC/ESPN
  • Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California

Should Stephen Curry or LeBron James be in your daily fantasy lineup? DFS millionaire Mike McClure has optimized lineups to win big every day. Check out his latest picks here.

Lakers at Warriors ATS odds, pick

  • Line: Warriors -8.5, via Westgate Superbook
  • Analysis: The Warriors keep getting these big lines, but they blow teams out far less often these days. Three of their last four wins have been by five points or fewer. The Lakers have lost four of their last six, but you know they're going to be up for this game. Both teams are well below .500 against the spread this year. Ultimately, I think the Lakers ride some early energy, but the Warriors pull away. 
  • Pick: Warriors cover

Lakers at Warriors O/U line, pick

  • Line: 235 total points, via Westgate Superbook
  • Analysis: The Warriors' defense has been atrocious of late, but they're scoring out of sight. LeBron will be out to carry a heavy load in this one, but this is still a lot of points. 
  • Pick: Under

Lakers at Warriors money line odds, pick 

  • Odds: Warriors -400, Lakers +300, via Westgate Superbook
  • Analysis: Zero value on the Warriors, obviously. Getting 3 to 1 on the Lakers isn't bad. They could definitely win this game. Even though I think the Warriors end up winning this game fairly comfortably, I think that 3 to 1 number justifies a reasonable wager on L.A.
  • Pick: Lakers
Our Latest Stories