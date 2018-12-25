Lakers at Warriors Christmas Day odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under and money line for

It wouldn't be an NBA Christmas Day slate with LeBron James vs. the Warriors, so here we go. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors, in Oracle Arena, in prime time, on Dec. 25.

Get ready for a bevy or overreactions after this one concludes: Either the Lakers keep it close or win outright, and the talk becomes about how LeBron has this team within a puncher's chance of title contention, or the Warriors blow them out and people will say the Lakers were exposed and they'd better get busy trading a couple of these younger guys for a proven star.

Overreactions aside, this is a fascinating barometer for both these teams. Golden State doesn't appear to be as far ahead of the pack as they've been in years past, and the Lakers certainly do feel like they're among a group of teams that could reasonably call themselves the second-best team out West -- or at least a team with a reasonable shot at the conference finals, depending on matchups and getting hot at the right time.

Below is the viewing information, plus a pick against the spread, the over/under and on the money line for Lakers vs. Warriors.

Lakers at Warriors game info

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 25

Tuesday, Dec. 25 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET TV info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California



Lakers at Warriors ATS odds, pick

Line: Warriors -8.5, via Westgate Superbook



Warriors -8.5, via Westgate Superbook Analysis: The Warriors keep getting these big lines, but they blow teams out far less often these days. Three of their last four wins have been by five points or fewer. The Lakers have lost four of their last six, but you know they're going to be up for this game. Both teams are well below .500 against the spread this year. Ultimately, I think the Lakers ride some early energy, but the Warriors pull away.



Lakers at Warriors O/U line, pick

Line: 235 total points, via Westgate Superbook



235 total points, via Westgate Superbook Analysis: The Warriors' defense has been atrocious of late, but they're scoring out of sight. LeBron will be out to carry a heavy load in this one, but this is still a lot of points.

