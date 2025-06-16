The offseason discourse surrounding Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves largely centers around the idea he could be a valuable trade asset as the franchise seeks to build a roster around Luka Dončić and, presumably, unrestricted free agent LeBron James. Reaves, who logged a career year but saw his production dip in the postseason, said amid the trade buzz he wants to continue and eventually conclude his career with the Lakers, but conceded the situation is "not in my control."

The timing of Reaves' breakout season makes the 2025 offseason an opportune time to use him as part of a trade package, should the Lakers seek to do so. The 26-year-old guard is poised to enter the final year of his contract with a player option for the 2026-27 season, and if the Lakers wish to capitalize on his value in the trade market, they could opt to do so before he potentially hits the unrestricted free agency market next summer.

"I want to be in L.A.," Reaves said at his Reaves Brothers Basketball Camp. "If they want to trade me, then we'll start something new somewhere else. But like I said, I want to be in L.A. I want to be in L.A. I want to play my whole career in L.A. I love it there. I love the fans. Love the weather, love the golf. And obviously the Lakers is the best organization in basketball. I don't pay attention to [the noise]. I keep my head down, work, and I feel like that's one of the reasons I'm where I'm at."

There is no guarantee that the Lakers will move Reaves, though. They reportedly have no interest in shipping him off to another franchise unless they receive a "top-tier" big man in return. Such a move would fill the organization's biggest need.

Reaves posted career highs in points (20.2), assists (5.8) and rebounds (4.5) per game in his fourth year in Los Angeles. He started every game and increased his usage while taking his 3-point shooting to the next level. It was an inconsistent postseason for Reaves, though, as he scored 20 points just once in five playoff games, went cold from beyond the arc and set a season high in turnovers in the Lakers' final outing of the year.

"Next year is going to be a show," Reaves' agent, Aaron Reilly, said in a social media post, firing back at critics after the playoffs. "People really have no idea what's to come. Keep putting him in trade rumors for second-string centers."

Reaves initially joined the Lakers on a two-way contract in 2021 but landed a standard deal prior to his rookie season. The former Oklahoma standout saw minutes and starts increases in each of his first four professional seasons.