The Los Angeles Lakers are running out of healthy bodies. The roster was thin, to begin with, and then Anthony Davis went down with a stress injury in his foot. The Lakers rallied behind LeBron James without him, and are now 6-5 since Davis got hurt. It's going to get harder to maintain that success now, though, because key role players Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV are now injured.

Reaves will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to a left hamstring strain, while Walker will also be re-evaluated in two weeks because of tendinitis in his left knee, the team said Friday. Walker has missed the past three games due to that injury. Reaves had been playing through pain, and was largely playing well. He had scored 26 combined points in his past two games, both Laker victories.

The Lakers are progressing towards a 10-day contract with Sterling Brown to help fill in for some of the minutes Reaves and Walker will be missing. The Lakers have a guard-heavy roster, so they can also lean on Dennis Schroder, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley for more minutes if necessary.

But Reaves and Walker are among the best shooters on the team. The Lakers are already struggling to generate spacing, and without Davis as a second individual shot-creator, the onus is ultimately going to be on James to make lemonade out of these offensive lemons. He's done so, but at the age of 38, he won't be able to do it forever.