Lakers' Brandon Ingram expected to miss rest of season after tests reveal blood clot in shoulder
Ingram had missed the previous two games for the Los Angeles Lakers
The hits just keep on coming for the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Saturday, the team announced that Brandon Ingram is expected to miss the rest of the season after tests revealed a Deep Venous Thrombosis -- a blood clot that forms in a vein deep in the body -- in his right arm.
Lakers forward Brandon Ingram, who has missed two games due to a sore right shoulder, underwent further testing by the team's medical staff yesterday which revealed a Deep Venous Thrombosis (DVT) in his arm.
Ingram is expected to miss the remainder of the season.
Ingram had missed the past two games with a sore right shoulder for the struggling Lakers, who have dropped four straight and eight of their past 10. In 52 games this season, the former second overall draft pick put together averages of 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 33.0 percent from beyond the arc.
With Ingram now dealing with a blood clot, it's certainly a difficult situation for the Lakers young forward. If Ingram is forced to deal with a second DVT, he would be forced to be on a blood-thinning medication long term and wouldn't be able to play with that. Former Miami Heat big man Chris Bosh dealt with the same issue and that's why he was forced to retire.
Ingram last played on March 2 against the Phoenix Suns when he scored 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting and secured seven rebounds in a 118-109 Lakers loss.
The Lakers are seeing their playoff chances fade by the day. LeBron James is going to be on a minutes restriction going forward while Lonzo Ball continues to be out of the lineup with an ankle injury.
