Lakers' Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball respond to public challenge from Luke Walton

After Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton publicly challenged Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball to play with more passion, the young duo responded against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Ingram scored a season-high 29 points, and also added six assists, three rebounds and two steals, while Ball recorded 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the Lakers 107-97 win. After the game, Ball revealed that he and Ingram shared a late night phone call the night before that helped to get them back on track.

"I just thought we had to step up," Ball said, via ESPN. "We got to be a lot better if we want to win games, and the performance we had yesterday wasn't going to get it done."

Ingram echoed a similar sentiment, and said that Walton wants to bring the best out of him.

"Me and Luke have numerous talks about numerous things," Ingram said. "I think it's always motivational talks to see what I can do on the basketball floor. It's not just what he said to y'all, it's constant talk of how I can be better, how I can be more consistent. Whatever it is, I just try to take the challenge. Just try to be better."

Walton was happy with the way Ball and Ingram responded to his public challenge.

"It's why I put so much responsibility on them," Walton said of Ball and Ingram. "That's what I believe that they're capable of doing. ... Their competitive spirit and the way on both ends they just fought and competed tonight. That's what they need to bring to the table every night, and when they do, they're really, really good at basketball."

Ball and Ingram took care of business against the Mavs on Monday night. Now it's just a matter of them providing that same effort and production consistently, especially when LeBron James returns to the active lineup.