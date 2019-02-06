Lakers' Brandon Ingram serenaded by 'LeBron's gonna trade you' chant amid Anthony Davis trade rumors
The Lakers have reportedly offered Ingram to the Pelicans in trade discussions for Davis
The 2019 NBA trade deadline is only a few days away now, and things are starting to get interesting. The biggest name on the block, obviously, is Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers have been in hot pursuit. But according to a Los Angeles Times report, the Lakers have pulled out of trade talks due to "outrageous" requests by the New Orleans Pelicans.
That's likely just a negotiation tactic, as the Lakers have plenty of incentive to get the deal done before the deadline. But in any case, it's certainly an interesting time in Los Angeles, as the Lakers appear willing to move pretty much every player on the roster besides LeBron James. That has to make things uncomfortable in the locker room, and it certainly made things uncomfortable during their game against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.
Just a few minutes into the game, Brandon Ingram got to the free throw line, and was immediately hit with "LeBron's gonna trade you" chants from the Pacers crowd.
Ingram didn't appear to be phased in the moment, but that has to be a tough thing for a young player to deal with.
Understandably, any deal for Davis would probably have to include Ingram, who is one of the best young players the Lakers have -- though there is certainly debate about how good he actually is. Now in his third season, Ingram hasn't yet reached the potential the Lakers saw in him when they made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
