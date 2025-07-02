LeBron James watch is official on. The 40-year-old's time time with the Los Angeles Lakers may be close to the end, as rumors swirl about the NBA great and his current team potentially parting ways.

The future Hall of Famer opted into his $52.6 million player option, with next season being his 23rd in the league, but will it be in gold and purple? If you're looking for any hints regarding James' future, don't look to his son and Lakers teammate Bronny James, who claims he doesn't know anything about his dad's next moves.

The rising sophomore was asked about the rumors, which gained more traction when LeBron posted a photo in a "Welcome Home" hat. People will read into any major or minor hints an athlete posts, so while it may end up meaning nothing, for now it's raising eyebrows.

"One of my friends called me, talking about what I was gonna do, because they seen my dad, whatever... I didn't see it. He called me, I said 'I have no idea what you're talking about,'" Bronny said. "I don't really pay attention that stuff. Yeah, there's a lot of stuff going around that I don't pay attention to."

Bronny continued, saying his dad has always encouraged him not to read into the chatter.

"We don't really talk about much. When stuff like that does come up, he tells me not to pay attention to it, not to worry about it," Bronny said.

If Bronny does know anything, he certainly isn't giving it away.

LeBron's agent Rich Paul has previously told ESPN that "LeBron wants to compete for a championship" and that remains his priority. With how close he is to retirement and their recent addition of Luka Dončić, LeBron's approach and the Lakers approach may no longer match.

LeBron is still a top player in this league, but as he gets older those question marks about his ability to keep going will only be under the microscope even more. If the Lakers are focused on building for the future, a player turning 41 in December may not be part of it.

We know he will play at least another year, but he's been heard on video saying his wife, Savannah, wants him to retire soon, which could come into play in his decision.

Whenever LeBron does retire, he will leave behind one of the greatest legacies in NBA history.