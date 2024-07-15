NBA rookie Bronny James is a Summer League winner -- at least when it comes to the video game "Call of Duty." The new Los Angeles Lakers guard, son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, won a "Call of Duty" competition that took place this past week.

The gaming tournament has become a yearly occurrence at the Las Vegas Summer League. Jaylin Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder was the winner in 2023.

James won this year's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III" tournament at Encore after taking down Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams. They were battling in a two-minute drill contest and James took the top spot with a total of 84 points.

The prize, besides bragging rights, was a custom made Call of Duty championship belt as well as $10,000 prize.

When it comes to his performance on the court, James is off to a bit of a shaky start. He already showed he can be a disruptive player on defense, but his offensive productivity has been less than ideal. The former USC Trojan went 6-for-26 from the field in his first three Summer League games, including 0-for-12 from beyond the arc.

Despite contributing eight points, five rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes against the Houston Rockets on Friday, James admitted he is not content with his performance so far and feels he is "in a little slump."

The Lakers will be back on the court Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET when they take on the Boston Celtics at the Thomas & Mack Center.