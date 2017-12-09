Lakers' Brook Lopez used a car service to evacuate his cat from wildfire danger

Lakers center Brook Lopez used a car service this week to shuttle himself and a special guest -- his 10-year-old cat, Poupin -- out of his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles and to safety at the Lakers facility.

Lopez opted to bring his cat in a carrier, instead of leaving it at home, because of the wildfires in Southern California that are threatening his Bel Air Crest neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Times. Once they arrived at the Lakers facility, he sent the car -- along with Poupin -- to Fresno, where Lopez's mother was waiting to collect the cat.

That's about a 3-and-a-half hour drive.

"He got there safely, he got to my mom's house," Lopez told the Los Angeles Times. "It was a bad day for him because he probably didn't know what was going on, why he was in the carrier, then he had to go to the vet when he was in Fresno right away to get shots."

Lopez says in the wake of the fires and the tragedy that has struck many animals in the area, he opted to play it safe with Poupin, no matter the cost.

"My financial guy is going to be mad at me," Lopez said. "I wasn't fiscally responsible."