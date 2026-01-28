LeBron James returns to Cleveland as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Cavaliers in one of the first tips on the Wednesday NBA schedule. James has opposed the team that drafted him 24 times, going 19-5 in those games as a member of the Heat and now the Lakers. The Lakers are 3-1 on their current road trip and 28-17 overall. The Cavs have won four straight as they are now 28-20. Both teams are in fifth in their respective conference. Austin Reaves (calf) is out for Los Angeles. Darius Garland (toe) and Evan Mobley (calf) are both out for Cleveland.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Arena. Cleveland is a 3.5-point favorite in the Cavaliers vs. Lakers odds, while the over/under is 235.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Lakers vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavs vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Cavaliers spread Cavaliers -3.5 Lakers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 235.5 points Lakers vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavaliers -154, Lakers +128 Lakers vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine Lakers vs. Cavaliers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Cavaliers vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Lakers vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (235.5 points). The Lakers have trended to the Over this season, with 25 of their 45 games hitting that side of the total. The Cavs not having Mobley, the 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year, should contribute to more scoring as well.

SportsLine's model is projecting a combined 240 points as the Over hits 55% of the time.

SportsLine's model is projecting a combined 240 points as the Over hits 55% of the time.

It also says one side of the spread is the better value.

So who wins Lakers vs. Cavaliers, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.