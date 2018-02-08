Lakers-Cavaliers trade: Isaiah Thomas dealt to Los Angeles before deadline, report says

The Cleveland Cavaliers have finally made a move.

After weeks of rumors, the Cavs have reportedly acquired Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. from the Los Angeles Lakers. In exchange, the Lakers will receive Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and the Cavaliers' 2018 first-round pick.

Cleveland is sending Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to the Lakers for Clarkson and Nance, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Cavaliers also sending its 2018 first-round pick in deal to Lakers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

