Lakers-Cavaliers trade: Isaiah Thomas dealt to Los Angeles before deadline, report says

The Lakers will also receive the Cavaliers' first-round pick and Channing Frye

The Cleveland Cavaliers have finally made a move.

After weeks of rumors, the Cavs have reportedly acquired Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. from the Los Angeles Lakers. In exchange, the Lakers will receive Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and the Cavaliers' 2018 first-round pick.

