Lakers-Cavaliers trade: Isaiah Thomas dealt to Los Angeles before deadline, report says
The Lakers will also receive the Cavaliers' first-round pick and Channing Frye
The Cleveland Cavaliers have finally made a move.
After weeks of rumors, the Cavs have reportedly acquired Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. from the Los Angeles Lakers. In exchange, the Lakers will receive Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and the Cavaliers' 2018 first-round pick.
CBS Sports will continue to update this story as it develops.
