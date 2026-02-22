The NBA's preeminent rivalry will have its next iteration on Sunday Night Basketball as the Boston Celtics visit the Los Angeles Lakers. Boston (36-19) has won eight of its last 10, including a 121-110 Thursday victory over Golden State. L.A. (34-21) is coming off back-to-back victories, most recently a Friday triumph over the Clippers by a 125-122 score. Boston leads the all-time series with 211 wins versus 166 losses.

Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Boston has won the last two matchups, including a 126-105 victory on Dec. 5. The latest Celtics vs. Lakers odds list Boston as the 1.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 228.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Celtics picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins, here:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model exited the NBA All-Star break on a sizzling 38-17 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Lakers vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Celtics spread Celtics -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Lakers vs. Celtics over/under: 228.5 points Lakers vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -126, Lakers +106 Lakers vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine Lakers vs. Celtics streaming: Peacock

Pick NBA props with the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states, here:

Top Celtics vs. Lakers predictions for Sunday Night Basketball

SportsLine's model has simulated Lakers vs. Celtics 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (228.5 points). Their matchup a few weeks ago went Over with 231 combined points despite neither LeBron James or Luka Doncic playing. With or without them, the Lakers have heavily leaned over this season. The Over has a 31-24 record for L.A., with that 56.4% being the fourth-highest in the NBA.

At Crypto.com Arena, the Over is 18-8 for the Lakers, which is the best home Over record in the league. As for Boston, it has eclipsed the total in each of its last two games, and the Celtics offense will be even more prolific over the rest of the season with Nikola Vucevic now in the fold. SportsLine's model projects the Over to hit in 64.4% of simulations, making this side of the total an A-rated pick.

How to make Lakers vs. Celtics picks on Sunday Night Basketball

It also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Lakers vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Lakers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.