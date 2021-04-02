More and more NBA teams are beginning to open up their arenas to limited numbers of fans, and on Friday, that officially includes two of the league's top championship contenders. With the state of California moving Los Angeles County into the orange tier of COVID-19 management, both the Lakers and the Clippers will soon allow a limited number of fans to attend games at the STAPLES Center starting on April 15.

"We are incredibly excited that the State of California announced guidelines today that will allow Lakers fans to return to STAPLES Center," the Lakers wrote in a statement. "Now that we have the guidance, we will work with LA County Public Health and STAPLES Center to finalize our plans to have fans safely attend our games starting with the Lakers vs. Celtics game on April 15. We look forward to welcoming Lakers fans back to STAPLES Center to continue the journey with us to defend our NBA title."

The Clippers issued a similar statement, and will welcome their first fans back on April 18."

"With the State of California announcing that Los Angeles County has moved into the orange tier, we will continue working closely with the L.A. County Department of Public Health and STAPLES Center to determine the guidelines for safely hosting fans at Clippers home games this season. With the new guidelines in place, we are planning for a certain number of fans to attend our game against Minnesota on April 18."

The Lakers decided not to unveil their 2020 championship banner until fans could return to games. Now, their fans could see the Lakers raise that banner against the rival Boston Celtics, who will play the Lakers in Los Angeles on April 15. There is no telling at this point how many fans will be allowed inside or if those guidelines can change during the postseason, but for the first time since March of 2020, NBA fans will be able to see their favorite teams in person in Los Angeles.