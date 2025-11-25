The "Battle of L.A." is part of the 2025 NBA Cup schedule on Tuesday as the Lakers and Clippers wrap up the three-game NBA schedule. The Lakers have rolled out to a 12-4 start this season despite LeBron James not debuting until Nov. 18. The Clippers, meanwhile, have underperformed on their way to a 5-12 start both straight up and against the spread. Despite their overall struggles, the Clippers have won both NBA Cup games thus far and are tied with the Lakers atop West Group B. Deandre Ayton (knee) is out for the Lakers.

Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena is set for 11 p.m. ET with the Lakers as the designated home team in their shared arena. The Lakers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Clippers odds, while the over/under is 229.5. Before making any Clippers vs. Lakers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 5 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a 28-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Lakers vs. Clippers 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Clippers spread: Lakers -6.5 Lakers vs. Clippers over/under: 229.5 points Lakers vs. Clippers money line: Lakers -252, Clippers +205 Lakers vs. Clippers picks: See picks at SportsLine Lakers vs. Clippers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model has simulated Lakers vs. Clippers 10,000 times and is leaning Over the total, projecting 232 combined points.

The trends clearly point to the Over as these teams are a combined 20-13 to that side of the total this season. The model projects James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard to all clear 20 points as the teams combine for 232 points and the Over hits in well over 50% of simulations.

