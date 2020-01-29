Lakers coach speaks about Kobe Bryant's death, says the tragedy 'has just brought us closer together'

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died on Sunday when the helicopter carrying him and eight others, including his daughter, Gianna Bryant, crashed into a hillside in Southern California. In the days since, there have been dozens of tributes across the sporting world, but we had yet to hear from the Lakers themselves.

Their game on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers was postponed, and the players are yet to address the media -- understandably so, as they continue to work through this difficult time. But on Wednesday afternoon, head coach Frank Vogel did speak following practice.

He began by offering condolences to the Bryant family and the families of all the victims in Sunday's tragic accident, and noted that it has been an "extremely emotional" time for the team and the organization. While Kobe was, of course, retired as a player, he was still a part of the Lakers family, and close to many in the franchise, including LeBron James.

"It's been a deeply saddened time for all of us." Following today's #Lakers practice, Frank Vogel addressed the media regarding the tragic passing of Kobe & Gianna Bryant. pic.twitter.com/jggMqKendP — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 29, 2020

Moving on will be difficult for the team this season, but Vogel noted that they're already working through that process, and said he believes the tragedy has strengthened the bond between everyone on the team.

"We did some things that we thought would be therapeutically beneficial. We got in the gym for some team shooting work, no real practice. I wanted our guys to come in mentally free, but to get a sweat, touch the ball, be around each other. And then we had a lunch where we all just spent time together." "We've become a family in a very short time. It's something you talk about in the NBA with your teams, but this group, in particular, has really grown to love each other very rapidly. We understand the importance and the opportunity we have this year. This has just brought us closer together."

Furthermore, in response to whether the team would play the rest of the season for Kobe, or dedicate it to him, Vogel said:

"We want to represent what Kobe was about, more than anything. We've always wanted to make him proud, and that's not going to be any different here."

While he didn't go into further detail, it's not hard to figure out how the Lakers will do that. Kobe's work ethic and determination to win at all costs was second to none. From getting up before dawn for extra workouts, to studying hours of film, he was willing to do whatever it took to win a championship. And though the Lakers can ignore some of his methods for how to interact with teammates, they can take inspiration from the way he prepared himself for each and every game.

There's obviously no guarantee that they'll lift the trophy this summer, but at 36-10 they're in first place in the Western Conference, and on the right path to getting there. What they can guarantee is that along the way they'll do everything in their power to put themselves in the best position to win the title. And really, that's all Kobe could have asked for.