Lakers coaching rumors: Ex-Cavs coach Tyronn Lue told Luke Walton he hasn't been contacted about head coach position

LeBron James' first season with the Los Angeles Lakers has not gone as planned. They've dealt with numerous injuries, were long ago eliminated from the playoffs and have often been embroiled in some sort of drama or controversy.

Perhaps the strangest subplot about this Lakers season though, has been the rumors surrounding the head coaching position. Luke Walton is still in charge, though at this point it seems to be just a formality until the end of the season. For months now, there have been rumors -- from both the team and outside sources -- about who might end up being the Lakers' next head coach.

It's led to a weird situation where everyone talks about the job as if it's open, essentially just ignoring the fact that Walton exists and is currently coaching the team. The man himself isn't phased by the rumor mill though, and still believes he'll coach the team long term. Via The Athletic:

"I fully expect to be coaching this team again next year," Walton told The Athletic on Tuesday night. "I just view it as outside noise unless someone from within tells me that that happened," Walton continued. "Unless someone from within our group is telling me that, I just view it like all the other things we've gone through as a team this year. Those are things that I don't have the time to worry about. I've got more important things to do like getting the team better and doing my job."

In regards to one rumor specifically, that former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue could be an option for the Lakers' potential vacancy, LeBron's former head coach reached out to Walton to clear the air about the situation, according to The Athletic.

Lue recently called Walton to assure him that the Lakers had not contacted him about a potential head coach opening, a source close to the situation said. The source said Lue told Walton that if he was contacted by someone in the organization he would let the Lakers coach know out of "courtesy and friendship."

That was a kind gesture by Lue, and the fact that he isn't the first coach or potential candidate to either reach out to Walton or speak publicly about it goes to show the strangeness of this Lakers coaching situation. Just a few weeks ago, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers shut down speculation that he could be up for the job.

The good news for Walton -- if there is any here -- is that he should know soon, one way or another. There's just a few weeks left in the season, and if the Lakers are going to make a change, they'll likely let him go right when it comes to a conclusion. Even if he does end up losing his job, a definitive answer about his future will likely be easier to deal with than months of rumors and speculation.