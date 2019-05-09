Lakers coaching rumors: Frank Vogel to interview for Los Angeles' head-coaching position on Thursday

The Los Angeles Lakers have apparently moved on from Tyronn Lue. Up next in their head-coaching search: Frank Vogel.

According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers are now targeting the former Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers head coach and will interview him for their vacant position on Thursday.

"The Lakers are moving fast to try to fill their head-coaching vacancy by setting up an interview with former Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel on Thursday, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. In an event-filled Wednesday in which sources from the Lakers camp and Tyronn Lue camp said both parties had moved on from the other in the hiring process, the Lakers quickly targeted Vogel as a candidate and he will have a sit-down at the team's practice facility in El Segundo."

Vogel most recently coached the Magic from 2016-18 after the Pacers did not renew his contract at the conclusion of the 2015-16 season. During his two seasons in Orlando, Vogel led the team to last-place finishes in the Southeast Division, compiling a cumulative record of 54-110.

While his Magic stint was nothing to write home about, Vogel had an extremely successful tenure as the Pacers' head coach from 2010-11 until his departure in 2016. He led the Pacers to playoff appearances in five of his six seasons there and led them to two consecutive conference final berths, coming up one win short of an NBA Finals appearance in 2013.

The Lakers are currently seeking to hire their fifth head coach in the past eight seasons. The franchise hasn't made the playoffs in six consecutive seasons -- the longest steak in franchise history.

Prior to recent reports, it had seemed that the Lakers and Lue were a natural fit. Lue had coached LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers and led LeBron and the Cavs to their lone title in franchise history when they won the 2016 Finals. Furthermore, Lue has a history with the Lakers, having played for them during the early 2000s when they won the 2001 Finals.

However, contract talks reached an impasse as Lue wanted to hire his own coaching staff -- while the Lakers wanted to pick his coaching staff for him.

Vogel previously worked for the Lakers as an advance scout in 2005-06.