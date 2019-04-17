Lakers coaching rumors: Members of L.A.'s front office wary of hiring Tyronn Lue due to connection with LeBron James

Nothing regarding the Los Angeles Lakers can ever happen without some sort of drama. After firing head coach Luke Walton last week, the team has now embarked on a coaching search that is already the subject of rumors and potential infighting among the front office.

A few days ago, reports indicated that the Lakers were interested in interviewing Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams and former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue for the position. However, according to a new report from Marc Stein, there are some in the front office who are wary of hiring Lue due to his connection with LeBron James. Via the New York Times:

The Lakers responded to Johnson's sudden exit by vowing to "work in a measured and methodical fashion to make the right moves for the future." What that means so far is interviews for their coaching vacancy in the coming days with Monty Williams of the 76ers; Tyronn Lue, the former Cleveland Cavaliers coach; and the Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard - with a buzz circulating in coaching circles that Williams has a stronger-than-expected shot at the job because some in the Lakers' organization may fear hiring Lue would be giving LeBron too much control.

There are always going to be some disagreements during the hiring process, and the Lakers front office not being 100 percent in agreement isn't by itself a big deal. Taken in conjunction with how this entire process is playing out, however, it reveals how much dysfunction and drama there is inside the organization.

In addition, it doesn't help that they're rushing ahead with their coaching search before hiring a replacement for Magic Johnson. While every single person in the organization doesn't have to agree on who to hire as head coach, the new hire must be able to work well with the top decision makers, including the GM and president. Well, the Lakers don't have a president, so there's no telling whether or not that will be the case.

Strong leaders at the top of the organization would help quell worries about a star player -- even one with as much influence as LeBron -- swaying the organization's decision making. That people in the organization are worried hiring Lue could give LeBron too much control is a bad sign that there isn't a lot of trust between the people running the show in Laker Land.