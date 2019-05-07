Lakers coaching rumors: Tyronn Lue, LeBron James interested in adding Tom Thibodeau as assistant coach

With Tyronn Lue negotiating to become the Los Angeles Lakers' next head coach, it appears that he already has a name in mind for his coaching staff.

Former Timberwolves head coach and team president Tom Thibodeau, who left the Celtics to coach the Chicago Bulls one year before Lue joined Boston as an assistant, is reportedly on the list of coaches the Lakers want to add as an assistant.

According to The Athletic's Frank Isola, LeBron James has expressed interest in adding Thibodeau to the bench, with Isola saying James has made it known he would be a "huge asset."

The reports of Lue wanting to add his former colleague in Boston, Tom Thibodeau, to his coaching staff are also true. LeBron, through intermediaries, has let it be known that Thibodeau would be a huge asset to have on the bench. LeBron's close associates were gauging Thibodeau's interest in becoming a top assistant two weeks ago. It would be similar to the role Mike Brown and Ron Adams serve under Steve Kerr in Golden State.

Despite Thibodeau, who was fired by the Timberwolves as coach and president of basketball operations in January after a tumultuous stint to say the least, being desired on the Lakers' coaching staff, Isola casts doubt that Thibodeau would take anything less than a head-coaching gig, especially because he's owed a lot of money from the Wolves. He also suggests that Thibodeau may want to ensure that, if he doesn't get other coaching offers, the situation in Los Angeles is stable. Magic Johnson's abrupt resignation at the end of this season has the Lakers on shaky ground for the moment, but it's ground that James may be able to stabilize.

If Lue does get the job and adds Thibodeau to his staff, it would add a lot of experience. No matter what anyone thinks about James having a hand in these decisions, the reality is that he does, and he knows what talent looks like. Lue and James made the NBA Finals out of the Eastern Conference four years in a row together. Although the road through the West is notoriously more difficult, it doesn't take that fact away, and the Lakers need something to inspire confidence after a disastrous first season in the LeBron James era.