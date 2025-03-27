The Los Angeles Lakers are converting the two-way contract of reserve guard Jordan Goodwin into a standard NBA deal, according to ESPN. To create the roster space to do so, they are waiving forward Cam Reddish. The move is critical as two-way players are not eligible to participate in the postseason. Now on a standard deal, Goodwin will be able to play for the Lakers this postseason.

The Lakers have long excelled at developing under-the-radar prospects, with Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves standing out as the prime examples. Goodwin is the scouting department's latest find. An undrafted free agent in 2021, Goodwin spent his first three seasons with the Wizards, Suns and Grizzlies. He signed a G-League deal with the Lakers in October, and in February, the Lakers gave him a chance at the NBA level on a two-way deal.

He has taken that chance and run with it. In 19 appearances, Goodwin has averaged 20.5 minutes per game and has stood out as a key bench player thanks to his energy and defense. His 3-point shooting had been an issue in the past, but, in an admittedly small sample, he is shooting above 41% from deep as a Laker.

The Lakers have likely planned to convert Goodwin for some time, but they've had an obstacle in their path in the form of their second-apron hard cap. With very little space below that line, the Lakers have had to be judicious when it comes to managing money. Minimum-salary contracts are pro-rated based on the amount of time left in the season, though, so by waiting, the Lakers were able to sign Goodwin at a number that counts for less from an apron perspective, potentially giving them flexibility to convert one of their other two-way players, Trey Jemison or Christian Koloko, before the regular season ends.