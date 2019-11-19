Lakers' Danny Green threw down a rare dunk against Hawks, and says he immediately got drug tested postgame
That was Green's first dunk of the season
When the Los Angeles Lakers added Danny Green in the offseason, everyone praised the move because of his versatility on defense, strong 3-point shooting and championship experience. What no one mentioned was Green's dunking ability, and for good reason; he's not exactly known as one of the league's high-flyers.
But on Sunday night against the Atlanta Hawks, Green proved he can still get up when he needs to. Late in the second quarter, LeBron James put up a 3-pointer from the wing that didn't go in, but bounced straight up in the air. Flying in from the opposite side of the court, Danny Green soared for an emphatic put-back slam that sent both the announcers and the Lakers' bench into hysterics.
Not only was it a pretty sweet slam, but everyone was surprised it came from Green, who usually plays below the rim. This was Green's first dunk this season, and his career-high for a season is just 10 -- a mark he set way back in 2013. As it turns out, the league couldn't believe it either. According to Green, he got called for a drug test immediately after the game. "Catch one dunk and get drug tested," Green tweeted. "#surprisesurprise"
NBA drug tests are supposed to be random, so this was likely just a funny coincidence, but it would be pretty hilarious if the league had a special task force to assign "random" drug tests to guys who make plays no one expects out of them. Danny Green soaring for a slam? That's a drug test. Isaiah Thomas getting up for a big block? That's a drug test. Ben Simmons shooting a 3-pointer? Now that's definitely a drug test.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Kawhi Leonard out vs. Thunder
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George won't share the floor quite yet
-
MJ's check goes up for auction
If the price is right a check personalized to MJ could be yours
-
Russell picked Dubs partly for weather
Russell was a restricted free agent last summer, but after Brooklyn signed Durant he could've...
-
LeBron has 'surreal' moment with Kobe
Everyone should be so lucky to stand next to their heroes, but standing there as equals is...
-
Kyrie to miss second consecutive game
The Nets find themselves in a spot where two of their top stars are sidelined with injuries
-
Overreactions: Flawed Rockets will be OK
We examine what's real and what's not after another week in The Association
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans