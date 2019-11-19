Lakers' Danny Green threw down a rare dunk against Hawks, and says he immediately got drug tested postgame

When the Los Angeles Lakers added Danny Green in the offseason, everyone praised the move because of his versatility on defense, strong 3-point shooting and championship experience. What no one mentioned was Green's dunking ability, and for good reason; he's not exactly known as one of the league's high-flyers.

But on Sunday night against the Atlanta Hawks, Green proved he can still get up when he needs to. Late in the second quarter, LeBron James put up a 3-pointer from the wing that didn't go in, but bounced straight up in the air. Flying in from the opposite side of the court, Danny Green soared for an emphatic put-back slam that sent both the announcers and the Lakers' bench into hysterics.

Danny Green touches the roof and brings down the house! 🤯🤯🤯



(📺: @SpectrumSN ) pic.twitter.com/mAgkJmWxED — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 18, 2019

Not only was it a pretty sweet slam, but everyone was surprised it came from Green, who usually plays below the rim. This was Green's first dunk this season, and his career-high for a season is just 10 -- a mark he set way back in 2013. As it turns out, the league couldn't believe it either. According to Green, he got called for a drug test immediately after the game. "Catch one dunk and get drug tested," Green tweeted. "#surprisesurprise"

Catch one dunk and get drug tested 🤣 #surprisesurprise — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) November 18, 2019

NBA drug tests are supposed to be random, so this was likely just a funny coincidence, but it would be pretty hilarious if the league had a special task force to assign "random" drug tests to guys who make plays no one expects out of them. Danny Green soaring for a slam? That's a drug test. Isaiah Thomas getting up for a big block? That's a drug test. Ben Simmons shooting a 3-pointer? Now that's definitely a drug test.