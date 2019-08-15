Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins suffers possible knee injury during workout in Las Vegas, per report

The 2019-20 NBA season has not even begun, but the Los Angeles Lakers may have already suffered their first significant injury.

Former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, who signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Lakers this offseason, was hit with an apparent knee injury during a workout in Las Vegas on Monday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Wojnarowski's sources described the injury as Cousins "bumping knees" with another player. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but Cousins will undergo further testing in Los Angeles.

This would be just the latest in a series of bad breaks for Cousins from a medical perspective. He ruptured his Achilles tendon with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2018, only to return on a one-year "prove it" deal with the Golden State Warriors. He was rounding into form before tearing his quad muscle in the postseason. With another year removed from that initial Achilles injury, the Lakers were optimistic about Cousins' health this season. Regardless of what this injury turns out to be, this is not an encouraging sign.

Due to that history, Cousins and the Lakers will likely be cautious as they approach this injury. With the season more than two months away, they have no reason to rush matters. The stakes were considerably higher the last time Cousins was recovering from an injury, as he returned in time for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He was inconsistent in that series, and that was part of what dropped his price low enough for the Lakers to sign him.

His conditioning since then has drawn praise. Photos of Cousins have shown that the star center has lost weight this summer, setting the table for a comeback season. While predicting improved health is obviously impossible, the Cousins signing represented a low-risk, high-reward bet for the Lakers. If healthy, he would vastly outperform his deal and give the Lakers a potential star on a tiny contract. If not, the deal is small enough that it hardly makes a difference anyway.

That doesn't mean an extended absence wouldn't impact the Lakers. The team plans to play Anthony Davis at power forward most of the time, and in an effort to protect him from the center position, they invested in Cousins and JaVale McGee. If they have to enter the season with only McGee, there would simply be no way to prevent Davis from playing extended minutes at center. The Lakers just don't have another option on their roster. They do have an empty roster spot, and there are plenty of big men available, but Rob Pelinka has stated that he plans to carry that blank spot into the season. The expectation is that the Lakers would prefer to save that slot for Cousins' former teammate in Golden State, Andre Iguodala.

At this point, though, there is no telling how serious this injury is or is not. The fact that it was reported on a Thursday after occurring on a Monday is a positive sign, but it's also easier to keep stories under wraps in August. For now, the Lakers can only work off of the tests that Cousins undergoes and hope for the best with their new center.