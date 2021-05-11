After the success of ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance, the sports world is craving more deep dives into the biggest stories in NBA history. Now, it appears as though Hulu has found one. Debuting in 2022, Hulu will air a nine-part docuseries on the history of the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced Monday.

The project will be helmed by Jeanie Buss and Antoine Fuqua, in association with Fuqua Films, as well as Haven Entertainment and Los Angeles Media Fund, and it will chronicle the history of the team over the past four decades. That timeline coincides with the team's purchase by Dr. Jerry Buss, who died in 2013.

CBS Sports HQ Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

"When Dr. Buss bought the Lakers in 1979, he sat alone at center court of the Forum and thought of all the possibilities," Jeanie Buss said. "But even in his wildest dreams, my father could not have imagined what the next decades would bring for our organization, our league and our city of Los Angeles. I am thrilled that the true story of the Lakers will finally be shared with the world — and that we are in such capable hands with Hulu and Antoine, a director whose storytelling I've admired for years."

This is not the only high-profile Lakers series in the works. HBO is also working on a scripted series about the team's Showtime era in the 1980s. Academy Award-nominated director Adam McKay is behind that project, which has cast Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, John C. Riley as Dr. Buss and Bo Burnham as Larry Bird. The two projects are not connected, but their productions at the same time are proof of just how many stories the NBA world has to tell.