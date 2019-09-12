Lakers' Dwight Howard has a purple Rolls Royce inspired by Thanos, his 'favorite' Marvel character
Thanos isn't exactly the character most Marvel fans gravitate towards
Flashy cars come with the territory when it comes to professional athletes.
However, Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard has one for a very different reason than most. In a recent episode of "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," Howard showed off his vehicles and admitted that he owns a purple Rolls Royce because of... the Marvel villain Thanos.
Howard claimed that Thanos is his favorite character from the franchise. As Howard showed off the car, you can see that it also has a purple interior. When it comes to the Marvel "Avengers" series, Thanos isn't exactly the character that most fans gravitate towards.
"I got this purple car because of Thanos," Howard said. "He's from 'Avengers' and he's my favorite character. He was able to understand that in order for him to complete his mission, he had to get rid of his emotions, and that's the hardest thing that we all face."
Howard is getting set to begin his second tour of duty with the Lakers after signing a one-year, $2.5 million deal to return to the franchise. The former top pick spent the 2012-13 season with the Lakers and averaged 17.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks during that lone season in Los Angeles.
Since that season, he's played for four different teams. Howard spent three seasons with the Houston Rockets after signing with the team in 2013. In addition, he's played for the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, and Washington Wizards.
Howard was limited to just nine games with the Wizards last season as he dealt with a serious back injury. He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in July before ultimately being waived.
