Lakers' Dwight Howard puts up perfect night against Spurs, has only missed five shots in six games
Howard is 19-of-24 from the field this season, good for 79.2 percent
Expectations weren't high when the Lakers brought Dwight Howard back for a second stint in Los Angeles, and for good reason. Now 33 years old, Howard played just nine games last season due to various injuries, and teams haven't been able to get rid of him fast enough, it would seem -- the Lakers are the fifth team he's played for in the last five seasons, including his prior stint with the purple and gold.
But so far, he's been proving everyone wrong with strong play on both ends of the floor. He kept it up on Sunday night, finishing with 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks to help the Lakers get their fifth straight win, as they defeated the Spurs, 103-96. Even more impressive was that Howard went a perfect 7-of-7 from the field.
Which means it's time to start talking about how well Howard is finishing this season. Following Sunday night's performance, he's now been perfect from the field in three of the Lakers' six games, and is shooting 19-of-24 for the season. Even if he's only averaging four shots a night, you have to give the guy some props when he has fewer missed shots than games played.
Just check out this shot chart.
Here's a more detailed look at Howard's shot attempts via NBA.com's tracking data. (This adds up to more than 24 shots because some attempts fall into multiple categories.)
|Shot type
|FGA
|FGM
|FG%
Alley oop
4
4
100
Bank shot
2
2
100
Dunk
10
12
83.3
Fadeaway
0
0
0
Finger roll
0
1
0
Hook shot
2
2
100
Jump shot
1
1
100
Layup
6
9
66.7
Tip shot
2
2
100
If you've got your calculator out, you'll know that Howard is shooting 79.2 percent from the field this season, which would not only be a career-high, but a new NBA record. Right now, Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for highest field goal percentage in a season at 72.7, a mark he set all the way back in 1973.
Even on just a handful of attempts per game, it's hard to imagine Howard continuing to shoot nearly 80 percent from the field. However, if he continues to feast on dunks and wide-open layups, besting his previous career-high of 63.3 percent is absolutely in play.
Regardless, Howard is so far proving to be a much more helpful player than many were expecting, and that's big news for the Lakers.
