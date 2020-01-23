Lakers' Dwight Howard recruiting Kobe Bryant to assist him in 2020 Slam Dunk Contest

It certainly wasn't a pleasant experience the first time around when Dwight Howard was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the tables have definitely turned in his second tenure with the franchise.

On Tuesday, Howard announced that he will participate in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Now, he's looking for some assistance in the dunk contest from Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

"I'm trying to get Kobe," Howard told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "So if I can get all the Laker fans to lobby to get Kobe to help me in the dunk contest, that'd be really good. That'd be awesome."

This comes after Howard originally denied a report from The Athletic that stated that he would be participating in this season's dunk contest.

"I don't know where you guys are getting this information from," Howard said. "I never said I was doing the dunk contest."

Now that Howard has officially thrown his hat into the ring for this year's slam dunk contest, he would love some help from Bryant if Bryant is interested.

"Have I asked him? Not yet," Howard added. "Just got to get the fans behind me first. Setting the table. Need you guys. 'Hey, Kobe, can you get in the dunk contest with Dwight?' That'd be great."

Howard is slated to be the oldest participant in the dunk contest's history, but that isn't stopping him from giving it his all. The veteran big man turned 34 last month, but is planning to stick to a "stricter fitness routine" with just three weeks to go until this year's dunk contest in Chicago.

"Now that I'm competing against some way younger guys, I have to find a way to really make the dunk contest fun for the fans and really entertaining," Howard added. "So came up [with] some pretty good ideas, so things are going to be a lot of fun."

Of course, Howard is no stranger to the dunk contest. He participated in the event from 2007 to 2009 and even won the dunk contest in 2008 when he wore a Superman cape.

It's obviously going to fun to see Howard back in the event where he made so many people's jaws drop. Even if Howard doesn't come away with the trophy, it will be a weekend of nostalgia for many NBA fans and even more entertaining if Bryant helps Howard out.