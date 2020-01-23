Lakers' Dwight Howard recruiting Kobe Bryant to assist him in 2020 Slam Dunk Contest
Howard won the event in 2008
It certainly wasn't a pleasant experience the first time around when Dwight Howard was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the tables have definitely turned in his second tenure with the franchise.
On Tuesday, Howard announced that he will participate in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Now, he's looking for some assistance in the dunk contest from Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
"I'm trying to get Kobe," Howard told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "So if I can get all the Laker fans to lobby to get Kobe to help me in the dunk contest, that'd be really good. That'd be awesome."
This comes after Howard originally denied a report from The Athletic that stated that he would be participating in this season's dunk contest.
"I don't know where you guys are getting this information from," Howard said. "I never said I was doing the dunk contest."
Now that Howard has officially thrown his hat into the ring for this year's slam dunk contest, he would love some help from Bryant if Bryant is interested.
"Have I asked him? Not yet," Howard added. "Just got to get the fans behind me first. Setting the table. Need you guys. 'Hey, Kobe, can you get in the dunk contest with Dwight?' That'd be great."
Howard is slated to be the oldest participant in the dunk contest's history, but that isn't stopping him from giving it his all. The veteran big man turned 34 last month, but is planning to stick to a "stricter fitness routine" with just three weeks to go until this year's dunk contest in Chicago.
"Now that I'm competing against some way younger guys, I have to find a way to really make the dunk contest fun for the fans and really entertaining," Howard added. "So came up [with] some pretty good ideas, so things are going to be a lot of fun."
Of course, Howard is no stranger to the dunk contest. He participated in the event from 2007 to 2009 and even won the dunk contest in 2008 when he wore a Superman cape.
It's obviously going to fun to see Howard back in the event where he made so many people's jaws drop. Even if Howard doesn't come away with the trophy, it will be a weekend of nostalgia for many NBA fans and even more entertaining if Bryant helps Howard out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lonzo Ball becoming the player he can be
One league exec sees Ball getting even better in the near future with the Pelicans
-
NBA DFS advice, top Jan. 23 lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Mavericks vs. Blazers odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Thursday's Mavericks vs. Blazers matchup 10,000...
-
James not ruling out playing with Bronny
James didn't completely shoot the idea down
-
Making sense of Caruso's ASG ballot push
Alex Caruso has become a fan favorite for his hustle plays, and if he keeps this up, he might...
-
How Zion affects Pels' trade deadline
Williamson made a splash in his NBA debut, but what does that mean for Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick...
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs: Zion makes NBA debut
Last year's No. 1 overall pick put on a show to close his NBA debut
-
Live updates: Celtics vs. Lakers
Boston bounced back from a three-game losing streak to dominate the Lakers on Monday night