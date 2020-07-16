Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: With more NBA COVID-19 cases reported, NBA "snitch hotline" starts ringing! ( 5:50 )

Basketball is supposed to be about fun and entertainment, but with COVID-19 cases surging in Florida and turning the state into a global hotspot for the pandemic, the NBA's plan to resume the 2019-20 season has been mostly business. Between regular testing and strict health and safety measures, the league is doing everything in its power to protect players and staff.

So much so that they created a hotline for the Disney World bubble, where anyone inside can call and report violations of the various rules and protocols. Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for the lines to start buzzing, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Now, Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard has revealed on Instagram Live that he was one of the players who got called out, apparently for not wearing his mask. "Somebody told on me," Howard said.

On the one hand, there's something a bit ominous about a secret hotline that you can use to report anyone around you who is not following the rules. Like, that's not something we want to introduce to normal society. That being said, in this unique environment, it's probably a good thing.

The goal is to avoid spreading an extremely contagious virus -- primarily because it's deadly, but also because an outbreak could shut down the entire operation. In order to do that, everyone needs to be working together to follow the health and safety guidelines. Yes, many of the rules may be inconvenient, but ignoring them could potentially put someone's life at risk.

Anyway, congrats to Damian Lillard. It took approximately two minutes for him to be proven correct in his prediction that players would not be following the rules down in Orlando. Hopefully, though, these instances will be few and far between.