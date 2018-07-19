Lakers 'eager to see' LeBron James at center in their version of Warriors' 'Death Lineup,' report says

For what could be the final act of his career, LeBron James will be playing in a new city, with new teammates and a new playbook. He could even be playing a new position.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, who quotes an anonymous Los Angeles Lakers executive, the coaching staff is "eager to see" LeBron playing center in a small-ball lineup similar to the one the Warriors generally use to finish games: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. From Bleacher Report:

As currently constructed, the Lakers have plenty of guards and wings but are a bit light at center with JaVale McGee the only free-agency addition at the position. Ivica Zubac and rookie Moritz Wagner will need to show they're ready for regular roles. Nothing about that trio should inspire confidence. Instead, the Lakers' best and only choice may be to deploy James as a small-ball center. "We may not see this on day one, but the coaching staff is eager to see our version of the [Warriors'] Death Lineup with Lonzo [Ball], Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, [Kyle] Kuzma and LeBron," a second Lakers executive said.

This would be unfamiliar territory for James, who played center just 1.5 percent of the time last season with the Cavaliers, according to Nylon Calculus. He played power forward 57.8 percent of the time, and spent 39.9 percent of his minutes at small forward.

While the Lakers' version of the Death Lineup could be extremely fun to watch with Lonzo and LeBron finding Ingram in transition and kicking it out to Hart and Kuzma for 3-pointers, the unit would have some serious defensive deficiencies. None of those players are known for their defense to begin with, and there would be absolutely zero rim protection. But hey, it never hurts to experiment.

It will be interesting to see if LeBron is willing to embrace the challenge of guarding centers in his 16th season at 33 years old. James has been reluctant to guard bigger players in the past, but in the modern game there are few centers who look to punish defenders on the block.

It's also curious that the Lakers would try a version of the Death Lineup, considering general manager Rob Pelinka recently stated that "no one is going to beat [the Warriors] at their own game." Maybe they just won't play the unit against Golden State, but it'll work against everyone else. Guess we'll have to wait and see.