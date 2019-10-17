Lakers exercise team option on Kyle Kuzma for 2020-21 season

In a move that doesn't come as a big surprise, the Los Angeles Lakers have exercised their team option for the 2020-21 season on forward Kyle Kuzma, the team officially announced on Thursday. The Lakers now have Kuzma under team control for two more seasons, at least.

Kuzma is entering his third year in the league after the Lakers selected him late in the first round (27th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft, and he is expected to play a big role -- next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis -- as the team looks to turn back into a legitimate title contender and make their first Finals appearance in nearly a decade. In 70 games for the Lakers last season, Kuzma averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33.1 minutes of action per performance. Across 147 career games, he holds career averages of 17.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Kuzma will be eligible to sign an extension with the Lakers this season, which would prevent him from becoming a restricted free agent in 2021, but he says that's not something that he's put much thought into.

"Honestly, I still haven't thought about a contract extension or anything: I would literally always play this game for free," Kuzma said earlier this month. "That's my mindset. I'm kind of just a businessman by default. I do things because I like it, and it keeps my mind working and moving."

Kuzma will be sidelined to start the season as he continues to recover from the foot injury that he suffered while playing with Team USA over the offseason, but he is expected to return to action without missing too much time.