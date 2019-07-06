Lakers free agency reports: Danny Green agreeing to two-year deal among several moves made in wake of Kawhi decision

The NBA was definitely in a holding pattern until Kawhi Leonard made his free agency decision.

Once Leonard revealed his intentions to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, Green made his decision in the following moments. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Green plans to sign a two-year, $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers were extremely active in the moment following Leonard's decision to sign with the Clippers.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, center JaVale McGee agreed to a two-year, $8.2 million deal that also included a player option in the third year, while guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal.

In addition to bringing back McGee and KCP, the Lakers also reached an agreement with former Golden State Warriors guard Quinn Cook on a two-year, $6 million deal.

Now the Lakers have a much-improved roster after missing the playoffs in LeBron James' first season with the franchise. McGee is a huge return for the Lakers considering that he led the team in rebounds (7.5) and blocks (2.0). In addition, Caldwell-Pope and Cook give the Lakers a pair of shooters off the bench that could really pay dividends when the postseason rolls around.

Green was an integral of the Toronto Raptors team that won the NBA title this past season. After coming over with Leonard in the trade from the San Antonio Spurs, Green put together averages of 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 45.5 percent from 3.

The Lakers now have a stellar option in the backcourt that can defend and shoot extremely well from beyond the arc. The Los Angeles offense is definitely surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the necessary talent to compete for a championship during the 2019-20 season.