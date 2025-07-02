The Los Angeles Lakers were a finalist for free agent center Brook Lopez, but uncertainty about LeBron James' future with the franchise reportedly factored into his decision for signing with the Clippers. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Lakers' came close to landing the veteran low-post threat before the viral quote from Rich Paul this week on his client's "adamant" mindset about winning another championship altered that plan for Lopez.

That leaves the Lakers with the top remaining free agent options at center as Deandre Ayton or Al Horford, unless Los Angeles can acquire a rim protector for next season via trade. Dan Woike of The Athletic reported Tuesday a "crucial decision" is expected in the coming days from the Lakers, as James is in wait-and-see mode for roster enhancement.

The Athletic's Sam Amick accompanied Woike's report by saying Horford is under serious consideration by the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. Los Angeles had meetings set up this week with Lopez this week along with Clint Capela, but that never transpired and now, Capela is with Houston -- and former Lakers guard Dorian Finney-Smith -- following a sign-and-trade.

The Lakers and Pacers are in the mix for Ayton, considering he's yearning to play for a winning franchise. Ayton posted a photo Tuesday on Instagram in a Los Angeles Dodgers cap with a private plane in the background, leading to speculation of his whereabouts.

Ayton's agent, Bill Duffy, also represents Lakers star Luka Doncic. Ayton averaged 14.2 points and 10.2 rebounds this season and is finalizing a buyout with Portland with both sides ready to move on. Since he was selected first overall in 2018, Ayton has missed time due to injuries over four different seasons with Phoenix and the Trail Blazers.

Ayton did not play after the All-Star break this season due to a calf injury.

Following the Lakers' playoff loss to Minnesota after playing without a center under first-year coach J.J. Redick, James was asked about being the tallest player on the floor for Los Angeles -- which desperately missed rim protection in the postseason.

"No comment," James said with a smile. "I never say that, but my guy [Anthony Davis] said what he needed and he was gone the following week. I got no comment. I put that uniform on every night, give everything I have and that's all that matters."

James exercised his player option with the Lakers on Sunday, after which Paul's statement quickly made the rounds around the NBA.

"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul told ESPN. "He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career."