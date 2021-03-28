After not being able to facilitate a trade for Andre Drummond, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the former All-Star center reached a buyout agreement, which makes him a free agent after he clears waivers on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET. He'll have several suitors in the buyout market, but the Los Angeles Lakers are the front-runners to sign him, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This doesn't come as a surprise as the Lakers have been linked to the big man for some time now after Cleveland decided to shut him down until they either traded him or bought him out of his contract. Several of the Lakers players have been trying to recruit Drummond to sign with Los Angeles, selling him on playing for a defending championship team that is capable of getting there again this season.

With Anthony Davis and LeBron James currently sidelined with injuries, Drummond's impact would be felt immediately in their absence, and when the Lakers are fully healthy his rebounding and rim protection will help a team that hasn't gotten great production in those areas out of its bigs this season.

While the Lakers are seen as the favorites to sign Drummond, he's had contact with several other teams, including the Clippers, Knicks, Celtics and Hornets. Any of those franchises could make great use of Drummond's services, but the Lakers give him a chance at winning a championship this season and boosting his stock before he enters unrestricted free agency this summer.

Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds this season, which are both near career highs. He hasn't played since Feb. 12, so his conditioning may not be where it needs to be for any team that signs him right now, but it's obvious he can still make an impact on both ends of the floor.