The Los Angeles Lakers gifted former player Slava Medvedenko replacement championship rings during a fan event on Monday. Medvedenko had sold his original championship rings to help raise money for those that were affected by the war in his home country of Ukraine.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss presented the new rings to Medvedenko:

Medvedenko was a member of the 2001 and 2002 Laker teams that won back-to-back NBA titles. He ended up selling the rings for $253,534, with all of the proceeds going to his "Fly High Foundation," a charity that helps children that have been affected by the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Medvedenko started the organization in 2022. It also focuses on repairing sports facilities in schools that have been damaged as a result of the war.

"In this moment, I just decided, 'Why do I need these rings if they're just sitting in my safe?'" Medvedenko said when he sold his original championship rings. "I just recognize I can die. After that, I just say I have to sell them to show people leadership, to help my Ukrainian people to live better, to help kids."

Medvedenko did sell his rings and he also ended up serving in Ukraine's territorial defense throughout the war. Prior to the Russia/Ukraine war, the former Laker had no military training.

Medvedenko played six NBA seasons with five of those coming with the Lakers. He spent the 2006-07 season with the Atlanta Hawks before retiring from the sport.