Lakers granted $1.75M disabled player exception for ACL injury to DeMarcus Cousins, per report
The Lakers have received a small consolation after losing their All-Star big man
Just over a month after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, All-NBA center DeMarcus Cousins suffered yet another devastating injury, tearing his ACL during an offseason workout in Las Vegas. Cousins signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Lakers in July, hoping to return to the form he displayed before suffering a torn Achilles tendon in 2018 and a torn quad during the playoffs this past April.
Now Cousins is expected to miss the 2019-20 season while recovering from his latest injury, and the NBA has granted the Lakers a $1.75 million disabled player exception, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The deadline for Los Angeles to utilize the exception is March 10.
Disabled player exceptions are rare in the NBA, but recently the Mavericks (JJ Barea), Grizzlies (Dillon Brooks) and Wizards (John Wall) have received them. In order for the exception to be granted, an NBA-designated physician must determine that the player is likely to miss the entire season.
The money from the exception can only be used on a single player, who can sign as a free agent, be claimed off waivers or be acquired in a trade. Traditionally disabled player exceptions are not used very often, so don't expect the Lakers to scramble to find somewhere to spend the extra money. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, as of this past January only 29 percent of disabled player exceptions had been used.
While the Lakers likely won't be able to use the exception to acquire anyone of Cousins' talent, it's a nice backup plan in a league where every dollar counts.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adebayo crushed in burger eating contest
Adebayo ate just one cheeseburger, while the legendary competitive eater crushed 20
-
Winslow wants to run point for Heat
The former first-round pick believes his playmaking abilities fit well with what the Heat want...
-
Curry responds to KD's Warriors comments
Durant recently said that he was 'different' from the rest of the Warriors
-
Thomas to miss 6-8 weeks after surgery
Thomas injured his thumb during routine workouts with the Wizards
-
Michael Jordan now in tequila business
The Michael Jordan-branded tequila may soon be available in a liquor store near you
-
Curry, Lillard commit to 2020 Olympics
With Draymond also interested, it feels like the 'Redeem Team' is about to get the newest version...