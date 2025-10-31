The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a 2025 NBA Cup matchup on Friday night. Los Angeles will once again be without small forward LeBron James (nerve issue), though Luka Doncic (knee/finger) has been upgraded to questionable. Memphis will be without point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe) and center Zach Edey (ankle). The Lakers (3-2), who are coming off a 116-115 win at Minnesota on Wednesday, are 2-0 on the road this season. The Grizzlies (3-2), who beat Phoenix 114-113 on Wednesday, are 2-1 on their home court.

Tipoff from FedEx Forum in Memphis is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers lead the all-time series 69-41, including wins in each of the past three meetings. Memphis is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 237.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies spread: Memphis -1.5 at DraftKings Lakers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 237.5 points Lakers vs. Grizzlies money line: Memphis -130, Los Angeles +110 Lakers vs. Grizzlies streaming: Amazon Prime

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Guard Ja Morant helps lead the Memphis attack. In five starts this season, he is averaging 23.4 points, 6.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes. In the win over the Suns, he poured in 28 points, while adding eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals. In a 128-122 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 22, he scored 35 points, while adding three rebounds and three assists.

Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of five Memphis players averaging double-digit scoring. In five starts, he is averaging 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.2 assists and one steal in 26.8 minutes. Against Phoenix, he scored 18 points, while adding six rebounds, three steals and three assists. He had 19 points and three rebounds in a 146-114 loss to the Miami Heat on Oct. 24.

Why the Lakers can cover

Guard Austin Reaves has been on a roll to start the season. In five starts, he is averaging 34.2 points, 10 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 38.2 minutes. In a 127-120 win at Sacramento on Sunday, he poured in 51 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out nine assists. He had 41 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals in a 122-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Forward Rui Hachimura is off to a solid start to his season. He is one of five Los Angeles players averaging double-digit scoring. In five starts, he is averaging 16.6 points, four rebounds and two assists in 36.2 minutes. In a 128-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 24, he scored 23 points, while grabbing two rebounds in 32 minutes.

How to make Lakers vs. Grizzlies picks

