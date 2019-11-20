Lakers guard and internet darling Alex Caruso now has his own mural in downtown Los Angeles
The legend of Caruso grows
If you heard someone was going to paint a mural of a Lakers star on the side of a building in Los Angeles, you'd probably assume that the player featured would be LeBron James. I mean, LeBron is the face of the Lakers at this point, right? Or maybe perhaps it would be a tribute to newcomer Anthony Davis? Kyle Kuzma? Rajon Rondo? Dwight Howard?
On the surface, those all seem like more likely candidates than Alex Caruso, the third-year guard who is a role player off the Los Angeles bench. But lo and behold, an awesome mural of Caruso popped up in L.A. recently courtesy of famed street artist Gustavo Zermeno Jr.
Take a look:
The mural -- located on the side of an apparel store on Melrose Ave -- features Caruso dunking over several other Western Conference stars: Jamal Murray, James Harden, Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard and Luka Doncic. The inspiration behind the artwork may have come from Caruso's dunk against the Mavs earlier this month.
Some of Zermeno Jr.'s previous works have featured legendary Los Angeles sports icons such as LeBron, Vin Scully and Kobe Bryant. Now Caruso gets to take his place among that Mt. Rushmore. Not a bad honor for a guy who is averaging 5.3 points per game so far this season.
Love for Caruso isn't totally out of left field, though. The 25-year-old guard has become something of a cherished figure in the NBA due to his unassuming appearance -- from his balding head to his modest frame. He's an internet darling who received plenty of attention over the summer when some photoshopped pictures of a purported body transformation may or may not have sparked a "random" drug test from the NBA.
Clearly, love for the unlikely star has now extended beyond just the streets of the internet.
