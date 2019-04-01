Lakers had to convince LeBron James to shut it down for final games of season, Luke Walton says

LeBron James is finishing his first season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers on the sideline. Apparently, that's not what he wanted.

According to Lakers head coach Luke Walton, the organization had to convince James to shut it down for the remainder of the season after the team had been eliminated from the playoff picture.

"He wants to play," Walton said of James on Sunday, via ESPN. "But it's one of those things where the medical staff just finally said, 'Look, it's just not worth it anymore. Let's make sure you have a healthy summer.' So that's the decision that was made, and we'll move forward without him on the floor for the final six."

James played a career low 55 games this season after suffering a serious groin injury against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. At the time the injury occurred, the Lakers were in the thick of the playoff picture in the West, but as James began to miss games, the team began to slip in the standings.

James was initially against sitting entire games, due to his competitive nature, but at the end of the day he knew that his long-term health was the top priority for both him and the Lakers. The fact that the team doesn't have much to play for in the short term made the decision easier.

"Even though it's over, he wants to be out there playing with his guys," Walton said. "Eventually, as that time goes on and on, it's easier to tell someone like that, 'Let's take care of your health right now.' So that's kind of how the decision came."

Although the Lakers, back in action on Tuesday against the Thunder (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), are obviously a better team when James is on the floor, Walton thinks that his absence will provide a worthwhile opportunity for some of the other players on the roster, especially the younger guys.

"I think it's good for the guys," Walton said. "You know part of going into this season was, 'Look, we're putting you with a lot of young players.' There's a lot of new guys, as far as the free agents coming in and whatnot. So the more time that ideally they'd spend together on the floor would be beneficial, but any time they can get together off the floor I think helps for down the road as well ... It's going to make it a challenge, but you know, it can be exciting if guys step up.

"This group, it's been fun, for where we're at, it's been fun to coach this group lately, and the way they've been playing out there. LeBron's been a key part of that. We'll have to figure some things out differently, but again, everyone's getting a chance to play and try to help us win some more games."

Though James didn't expect his first season in Los Angeles to end in March, he has to be excited about the prospect of having an extended offseason for the first time in well over a decade. With the additional time off, James should have ample opportunity to get right, both physically and mentally, to bounce back next season.