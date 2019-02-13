Lakers have no plans to fire Luke Walton, per report; L.A.'s head coach 'will definitely finish the season'

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost four of their past five games despite having LeBron James back in the lineup, and that's led to some talk that head coach Luke Walton could be on the hot seat.

However, according to a report from Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers haven't had any "internal discussions" about Walton's status and is expected to finish the season as the head coach.

There have been no internal discussions about Lakers coach Luke Walton's job status in the wake of the team's loss to the lowly Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the sensitive matter. Walton "will definitely finish the season" and has the full support of the Lakers' front office, one person said.

Los Angeles' most recent loss came on Tuesday when the Lakers dropped a 117-113 decision to the lowly Atlanta Hawks. It marks the Lakers' eighth loss in their last 11 games and their second consecutive defeat after getting dominated by the Philadelphia 76ers in a 143-120 loss on Sunday.

Walton is currently in his third season as the Lakers' head coach after the franchise hired him back in 2016. Walton previously spent two seasons as an assistant coach on Steve Kerr's staff with the Golden State Warriors. During his three seasons in Los Angeles, Walton has put together a 89-132 record with the team, and his 35-47 showing last season was his most productive campaign thus far.

"Nothing is going to happen with Luke," according to one source in Turner's report. "There hasn't even been any talk about it and there won't be any talks about it. Luke will definitely finish the season and he has the full support. So any talk in the media or on social media can be put to bed about Luke. He's not going anywhere. There has been no conversation about it."

The Lakers (28-29) concluded the first half of their season as the All-Star break begins for the team. The franchise hasn't exactly had a clean bill of health as James recently missed 17 games with a groin strain. In addition, Lonzo Ball is still out of the lineup with an ankle injury while Rajon Rondo missed 31 games with two separate hand injuries.

Perhaps Walton will get the chance to coach with a full roster at his disposal before the Lakers' front office do make their final decision.