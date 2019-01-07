Lakers head coach Luke Walton challenges Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram: 'We need more passion'

Sunday afternoon's matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves was a rare instance in which neither coach was happy after the game. Tom Thibodeau, of course, was fired just hours after his Wolves secured a 22-point win, so he had a much worse day, but Luke Walton wasn't too pleased either.

Still without LeBron James, who injured his groin on Christmas Day, the Lakers were down 15-1 just a few minutes into the game and never recovered. It was their third loss in a row and dropped them to 1-5 without LeBron. In the crowded Western Conference, the poor stretch has sent them tumbling down into eighth place, where they're just barely hanging on to the final playoff spot.

After the loss, Walton took out some frustration on two of his youngsters, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram. Walton criticized the duo for not playing hard enough, saying the team needs more "passion and fire." Via ESPN:

"They're trying, but they're young," Walton said of Ball and Ingram, both just 21 years old. "At some point, we need more passion. We need more fight. And that's not scoring more. That's more diving for loose balls, communicating loudly, grabbing [rebounds]. "Brandon had some really nice crack-back rebounds tonight that we can get out and run [from]. We need that all the time from him. So, it's not just them, but until we get healthy again, you got to play in this league with some passion and fire. It's hard to win in this league when you are healthy. So you need to double that effort when guys are down." "I talk about it with them all the time," Walton said when asked whether he's been able to connect with the former No. 2 picks when they are disengaged. "There's no secret to it. As far as finding that way, I can find it with a lot of people. I don't have the exact answer on those ones yet. But I also have all the belief in the world in them that they'll figure it out and they'll get it going. So, they know that we need them, and they'll get it going for us."

This is notable for a few reasons. One, is just for the simple fact that Walton decided to publicly chastise some of his best players after a tough loss. That can be a risky strategy for a coach, especially one without a long track record of success. There's absolutely a chance that it could backfire and Walton could lose some trust from his players.

Additionally, Walton's comments are interesting because he decided to single out Ball and Ingram. He's usually been a defender of the two former No. 2 picks, and has stuck up for them after tough performances. Not this time, though.

We've seen just recently with the Bulls and Jim Boylen that calling out players for effort and questioning their toughness can lead to problems in the locker room. It will be interesting to see what happens moving forward with the Lakers, who return to the floor on Monday night to face the Mavericks (8:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FubtoTV with NBA League Pass extension), especially until they get LeBron back.