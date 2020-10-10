LeBron James did everything in his power to end this best bets column for the season. He became just the fifth player in NBA history ever to score 40 points in a potential Finals closeout game and still lose, joining the ranks of Isiah Thomas, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor and Michael Jordan.

Some may view this as a bad omen for the Lakers as the Finals progresses toward its apex. I view it as a blessing from Jimmy Butler. We're doing important work in this space, and he wants to see it continued. Well, we won't let you down, Jimmy. Here are Game 6's best bets.

All lines via William Hill Sportsbook

Game 4 may have had a six-point margin in the end, but it was close throughout and featured plenty of garbage-time nonsense on both sides. Game 5 was decided by three points and came down to the final possession. At this point in the Finals, it's fair to say that these teams are close to even. The Lakers are probably slightly better, but with Anthony Davis re-aggravating a heel injury in Game 5, it's hard to say the gap is particularly wide.

Normally, home-court advantage would be the guide in this sort of situation. That doesn't exist in the bubble. These are two relatively evenly-matched teams playing on a neutral court, so if Vegas wants to give you five points to take one of those teams, that's probably the safer play. The Lakers may win. In fact, I'd pick them straight up. But every point is going to count in Game 6.

Over 215.5

Game 5 finished over this total, as did Games 2 and 3. Davis mostly played well in Game 5, but he clearly lost a step defensively. That's a step the Lakers can't afford to lose with Davis covering Butler for most of this game. If we assume that the same basic level of 3-point shooting luck holds up for both sides in this game, then the offensive boost Miami will get from a potentially-weakened Davis should be enough to make this a somewhat high-scoring game, even if Butler and James regress a bit.