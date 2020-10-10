The closing minutes of Game 5 of the NBA Finals were determined at the free throw line. LeBron James made three free throws in the final three minutes, while Jimmy Butler made four in the final 47 seconds to give the Heat a season-saving victory over the Lakers. Those calls -- one on Anthony Davis, another on Markieff Morris -- didn't sit right with Lakers coach Frank Vogel.

"I felt two bad calls put Butler to the line," Vogel said. "That's unfortunate in a game of this magnitude. Anthony Davis has a perfect verticality. That should be a play-on. The time before that, Markieff Morris has his hand on the ball, that should be a play-on. They were given four free throws, and that made it an uphill battle for us. I'm very disappointed in that aspect of the game. But our group is fine. We're going to bounce back strong. We'll have a better performance in Game 6. We've got to play better for the 48 minutes leading up to that last minute."

Does he have a point? We won't know for certain until the NBA releases the Last Two Minute report and renders an official judgment, but initial viewing of the plays in question suggests that the officials got the calls right. Davis very clearly does not go up directly vertically. He jumps into Butler and commits the foul. The replays confirm that.

The Morris play is a bit harder to parse in real-time, and the play wasn't dissected as much in replay but it certainly appears as if there's contact on the arm.

The officiating on balance was fairly even. The Heat shot 22 free throws. The Lakers shot 21. There were missed calls on both sides, but at the end of the day, the Lakers had a chance to win the game on the final possession and didn't do it. That's on them, not the refs.