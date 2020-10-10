After all of the excitement at the end of the Miami Heat's Game 5 win in the NBA Finals on Friday night, it's easy to forget that the Los Angeles Lakers survived a major injury scare in the first quarter. Star big man Anthony Davis went down clutching his Achilles area, but thankfully it turned out he had only re-aggravated an existing heel contusion.

Though hobbled at times, Davis played 42 minutes in the game, and is expected to be ready to go for Sunday's Game 6. Dealing with this pesky heel problem might not be the only issue Davis has to worry about in the next couple days, however. Some sharp-eyed viewers noticed that Davis had an ugly off-ball incident with Jae Crowder that may result in consequences from the league.

Early in the third quarter, Davis and Crowder got tangled up while the Heat forward tried to cut to the basket. They collapsed awkwardly on top of each other, and as they stood up, Davis swung his arm back and made contact with Crowder's head. It wasn't really a punch, nor was it an elbow, but the exact definition doesn't matter too much, as it was clearly not a basketball play:

There have already been calls from Heat fans on social media for Davis to be suspended for Game 6, with comparisons made to Draymond Green's below-the-belt hit on LeBron James in the 2016 Finals, which was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 after the fact. It's important to remember, though, that Green wasn't suspended just because of that call, but rather because it meant he crossed the threshold of too many flagrant foul points in the playoffs.

Davis isn't in that situation, so it's highly unlikely he's going to be suspended. It wouldn't be surprising if the league takes action in some way given the unnecessary contact to Crowder's head, but a retroactive flagrant, or perhaps a fine is the more probable outcome.

Still, much like they were after Davis went down injured in Game 5, the Lakers and their fans will be holding their breath until they know for sure.