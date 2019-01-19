Lakers hope LeBron James, Rajon Rondo go through full practice on Sunday; both unexpected to play against Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be close to returning to full health.

Head coach Luke Walton is expecting both LeBron James and Rajon Rondo to get a full practice in on Sunday. While it's a step in the right direction, the team doesn't expect either player to suit up against the Golden State Warriors (10:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension) on Monday night.

Luke Walton says he hopes to have a full practice with both LeBron and Rondo on Sunday in L.A. but he does not anticipate either of them playing Monday vs. GSW. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 19, 2019

The injury bug really hasn't been kind to the Lakers throughout the 2018-19 season thus far. The duo of James and Rondo have missed a combined 42 games, with both going down against the Warriors on Christmas Day.

James has missed the last 11 games with a moderate groin strain. He originally suffered the injury in that Christmas Day contest when he went to back down Draymond Green and his foot slipped out from under him. While James did stay in the game until a timeout occurred, he definitely appeared to be in significant pain. This is the first game action James has missed after suiting up for all 82 regular-season games with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

Meanwhile, Rondo has missed 31 games this season and is currently working his way back from a hand injury. The veteran point guard had surgery on the his hand back on Dec. 28 and was expected to miss 4-to-5 weeks. In addition, Rondo missed 17 consecutive games resulting from a broken right hand that he suffered against the Portland Trail Blazers in November.