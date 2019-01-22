Lakers injury updates: Rajon Rondo expected to return against Timberwolves, still no date for LeBron James' return

Help is on the way for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Veteran guard Rajon Rondo is expected to return to the Lakers active lineup for the match-up with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, (10:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension), according to Lakers head coach Luke Walton.

"I think Rondo will play Thursday as long as he continues to move with no setbacks until then," Walton said on Monday night, via ESPN. "But that will be something that we'll keep pushing him and we'll re-evaluate each morning,"

Rondo has missed the Lakers' past 14 games while recovering from surgery to repair a ligament in his right ring finger. Additionally, Rondo also missed 17 consecutive games earlier in the season due to a broken right hand that he suffered against the Portland Trail Blazers in November.

Future Hall-of-Fame forward LeBron James is also supposed to return to action in the near future, though no concrete timetable has been set for his return. James has been out of action since suffering a groin injury against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

"I haven't seen him do contact yet, so I don't feel as confident," Walton said of James return to action. "But I know you know how serious he is about his rehab. So he's doing everything possible and we've talked. I know he's dying to get back on the basketball court, but he also knows that getting healthy is the top priority. So whenever that day comes, he'll be back out there, but I would say right now I feel more confident about Rondo being ready for Thursday."

James has missed 14 consecutive games and counting, which is the longest such streak of his illustrious career.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, their injury issues don't end with Rondo and James, as second-year point guard Lonzo Ball is also sidelined for 4-6 weeks with an ankle sprain. Thanks to their persistent injury issues, the Lakers have slipped down to ninth in the Western Conference playoff picture, and would not make the cut if the postseason started today.