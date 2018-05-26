Lakers invite Lonzo Ball's younger brother, LiAngelo, to pre-draft workout
The 19-year-old LiAngelo will join five other players in the workout on Tuesday
LaVar Ball has made it known that he hopes all three of his sons will one day play for the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, of course, is already there, having just finished his rookie season with an appearance on All-Rookie Second Team. Next up is LiAngelo, the middle of the three brothers.
It seems a long shot that the 19-year-old will get drafted, but he will at the very least get a pre-draft workout with the Lakers. He'll get his chance to impress the Lakers' brass on Tuesday, when he joins five other players in the workout.
After getting into some legal trouble in China while there with UCLA, LiAngelo left the school to turn pro and play in Lithuania with the youngest Ball brother, LaMelo. The two did not last the entire season, however, with LaVar pulling them from the team after a dispute with the coach.
Cynically, it's hard not to view this as the Lakers simply doing a favor for LaVar and the family. Even if the Lakers have no plans to draft LiAngelo, it doesn't hurt them in any way to bring him in for a workout.
But for LiAngelo, these workouts at the very least give him a chance to prove himself against other top players in his class and potentially impress someone along the way. If it doesn't work out in the NBA, it still seems he'll have a chance to play professionally somewhere next season.
