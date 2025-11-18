LeBron James could debut for the Lakers on Tuesday as they take on the Utah Jazz. The future Hall of Famer has missed the first month of the season with sciatica, but is listed as questionable for this matchup. The Lakers have gone 10-4 without James as they prepare to host a Utah squad that is 5-8. James' injury status is the headliner, but the Jazz will be without Walker Kessler (shoulder), and they list Kyle Anderson (back), Kyle Filipowski (wrist) and Taylor Hendricks (hamstring) as questionable.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Jazz odds, while the over/under is 238.5. Before making any Jazz vs. Lakers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 28-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Lakers vs. Jazz 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Jazz vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Jazz spread: Lakers -12.5 Lakers vs. Jazz over/under: 238.5 points Lakers vs. Jazz money line: Lakers -714, Utah +509 Lakers vs. Jazz picks: See picks at SportsLine Lakers vs. Jazz streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Lakers vs. Jazz picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Lakers vs. Jazz 10,000 times and is going Under 239.5 combined points. James is projected by the model to score 18.7 points as he plays around 27 minutes in the simulations. The model also projects James to go Over 26.5 P+R+A as he's projected to have 30.2.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Lakers vs. Jazz, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.