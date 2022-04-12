When Kendrick Nunn signed with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, he likely only expected to stay there for one year. Nunn signed a one-year deal with a player option for a second, but given his prior production, that option was supposed to be a chance for him to hit free agency again after a productive year on a big-market contender. Instead, it's proving to be his lifeline.

Nunn suffered a bone bruise before the season began. That injury never healed. Nunn made $5 million without playing a single game for the Lakers this season, and that has seemingly made his decision this offseason far easier. "Knowing I just took this entire year off, it's a no-brainer for me to opt in," Nunn said at his exit interview with the media Monday. Nunn's player option for next season would pay him $5.25 million.

If Nunn is the player the Lakers expected him to be, such a contract would still represent fairly positive value. Nunn averaged 15 points per game in two years as a starter for the Miami Heat, and while he's likelier to hold a bench role for the Lakers, the impending free agency of Malik Monk means that the Lakers could need a replacement as a ball-handling reserve guard. That is a role Nunn, if healthy, is fully qualified for.

If the Lakers plan to retain Monk or trade for another guard, Nunn's salary could also be useful in a trade. The Lakers have just two players making between the minimum and the maximum right now: Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker. If they want to get creative in fixing their roster this summer, having tradable salary is a good place to start.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

If nothing else, that makes Nunn's decision a positive for the Lakers. It's better to have a player and not need him than to need a player and not have him. Nunn has been a productive player for years, and even if the Lakers would have preferred to have him heathy this season, keeping him next year is a silver lining on the disappointment of a year they just had.