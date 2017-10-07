Lakers, Kings to donate game proceeds to victims of Las Vegas mass shooting tragedy

The Lakers and Kings will donate the proceeds of their game in Las Vegas to the victims of mass shooting. USATSI

Scheduled to play a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings are making the effort to do their part after last Sunday's mass shooting.

Both teams have announced that all proceeds from the game will be donated to help those affected by the tragic incident.

Via NBA.com/Lakers:

The Los Angeles Lakers organization announced today that, along with the Sacramento Kings, T-Mobile Arena, AEG, and MGM Resorts International, it will donate the proceeds from Sunday night's preseason game vs. Sacramento in Las Vegas to aid those affected by the tragic incident on October 1. The donation will be made through the MGM Resorts Foundation and all of the money raised will go directly to benefit victims, their families and first responders. "Our thoughts are with all those affected by this evil and senseless crime," said Lakers governor and controlling owner Jeanie Buss. "While no one can erase the horrific actions of last Sunday, we are committed to doing everything we can to help the people of Las Vegas who were affected by this tragedy."

This is a kind and generous move by both the Lakers and Kings. Hopefully their donation can help many people who were affected by that horrible attack.